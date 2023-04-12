Joyce Ann Fordyce Darnell, 83, of Claysville, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was born November 14, 1939, in Burnsville, a daughter of the late Ralph D. and Helen Morris Fordyce.
Joyce was a Washington County resident her whole life. She graduated from West Alexander High School in 1959. Joyce was a former member of the Roadside Chapel in West Finley Township.
On May 14, 1970, she married Marvin Darnell, and they were happily married for 52 years.
She enjoyed celebrating all of the holidays and taking the family out to dinner for their birthdays. Joyce loved gardening and growing her flowers. She was passionate about things she did. Joyce loved her grandchildren unconditionally.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Darla (David) McBride of Washington, and Renee Michelle (Don Kunz) Darnell of West Alexander; three grandchildren, Devon Darnell, Mara McBride and Gregory McBride.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8, and from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 9, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359 (724-499-5181). A funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 10, in the funeral home, with Pastor Gary Crawford officiating. Burial followed at West Finley Cemetery.
