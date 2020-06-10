Carmichaels
Joyce Arlene Roscoe, 72, of Carmichaels, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Morgantown Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Family and friends were received from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 11, in the PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, (724)966-5100.
A committal service followed at 12:15 p.m. at Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels, with the Reverend Dayton Mix officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.