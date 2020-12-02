Beaver Falls
Joyce Lynn Horn, 57, of Beaver Falls, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, in Washington Hospital.
Born September 12, 1963, in Rochester, she was a daughter of the late Blanford and Shirley Allshouse Fetterman.
Joyce enjoyed watching old T.V. shows, her cats, working puzzle books, and playing cards. She loved having a good time with her friends and grandchildren.
She is survived by three children, Melissa (Eric Warner) Tonsel of Waynesburg, Mary Jo (Tim) Chaney of New Freeport and Matthew (Katrina Barlow) Horn Sr. of New Freeport; nine grandchildren, Nathaniel, Tim Jr., Brooklynn, Isaac, Zachariah, Brantley Chaney, Alexis and Alaina Tonsel, and Matthew Horn Jr.; six siblings, Donald (Nancy) Fetterman and Ray (Emma) Fetterman, all of Aliquippa, Blandford J. Fetterman, Sharon Fetterman and Wayne (Jewel) Fetterman, all of Waynesburg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Alan Fetterman.
Friends were received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Friday, November 27, with Pastor Lanny Hewitt officiating, in KESTERSON-RUSH FUNERAL HOME, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone: 724-499-5181. Burial followed at Bethany Cemetery, Aleppo.
