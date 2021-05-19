Judith Ann Buday

Judith Ann "Judie" Buday, 68, of Carmichaels, died Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.
Judie was born February 24, 1953, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a daughter of the late Stephen P. and Josephine Scholbe Buday.
Judie graduated from Waynesburg College in 1975. She worked at Honsaker's Foodland, and as director of Carmichaels Senior Citizens Center, with autistic children in Uniontown, and the pharmacy department at the Medicine Mine. She also helped on the family farm.
She was devoted to her Catholic faith, to St. Hugh (St. Matthias Parish) and to helping people in her various occupations.
Judie is survived by her beloved sister, Stephanie Chambers; two nieces, Megan Collins (James) of Uniontown and Floretta Chambers (fiance Mike Pavlic) of Carmichaels; a grand-nephew, Elias Collins; many cousins; and her loyal dog, Forest; and three cats, Twinkles, Cuddles and Garlique of assumed loyalty.
In her spare time, she was an avid Penguins fan, liked to cook and was a movie buff. Judie and Stephanie made a memorable trip to Italy, Turkey and Greece several years ago. They came away with a love for Italy most of all.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 20, and again Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100. A prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a funeral mass at 11 a.m. in St. Hugh Church, 408 Route 88, Carmichaels.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Crucible.
