Judy A. Lightner, 75, of Waynesburg, passed away at 4:03 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in her home.
She was born December 28, 1946 in Clarksville, a daughter of the late William M. and Elsie Bane Lewis.
Mrs. Lightner was a 1964 graduate of Beth Center High School, and owned and operated The Sparrows Nest Country Shop at her home for 20 years. It was rewarding to Judy to meet so many people and make new friends at her shop. Judy also worked at the House of Cards in the Waynesburg Plaza. She published a book of poems in 2018 entitled "The Sparrows and Me".
On July 3, 1965, she married Jack F. Lightner, who she forever loved, and he died September 14, 2011.
Her children gave her much happiness, and her grandchildren and great- grandchildren brought sunshine and happiness every time they were in Judy's company.
Surviving are two sons, Jack William Lightner (Debbie) of Waynesburg, and Kevin Todd Lightner (Tina) of Baldwin; four grandchildren, Jeremy Lightner, Amberly Courtwright, Caleb Courtwright, and Bethany Rose Courtwright; four great- grandchildren, Alyssa Lightner, Roxy Lightner, Natalie Conner, and Jack Wylde Lightner; a brother, George Robert Lewis of Clarksville; a sister, Kathy Conley (Butch) of Salem, W.Va.; a son-in-law, Jacob A. Courtwright of Aleppo; two sisters-in-law, Mary A. Lewis of Carmichaels, and Dottie Lewis of Fredericktown; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are a daughter, Kimberly Sue Courtwright; four brothers, Harry Joseph Lewis, who died in infancy, William F. Lewis, Thomas R. Lewis and Rev. James D. Lewis Sr.; a sister, Mary Ellen Howes; and a sister-in-law, Carol Lewis.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.. on Sunday in the Yoskovich Funeral Home 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Route 88, Carmichaels, PA where the funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 2. Pastor Phillip Yost will officiate.
Interment will follow at Greene County Memorial Park.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Fordyce United Methodist Church, C/O 1047 Garards Fort Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
