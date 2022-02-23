Judy Ann Hunter, 47, of Waynesburg, was murdered in her home sometime just before Monday, February 14, 2022.
Judy was born July 7, 1974, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Jesse Butler Sr. and Faye Yalo.
She is survived by two daughters, Robin Renee Forsythe of Smithfield and Angel Shyann Nichol Duckworth of Kingwood W.Va.; one son, Dustin Ray Joseph Duckworth of Kingwood; one sister, Nancy Cox; and four brothers, Jesse, Frank, Bob and Ronald Watson.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Brenda Watson and Wanda Tennant; and one brother, John Butler.
Judy loved music, travelling, and having fun with her friends. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Services are private and being provided by the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home, Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100.
A celebration of Judy's life will be held at a later time.
