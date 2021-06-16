Julie Anne Beck, 61, of Carmichaels, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, in her home. She had struggled with multiple sclerosis for the past 25 years.
Julie Anne was born September 17, 1959, in Waynesburg, a daughter of Marie A. Misenko Beck, who was her caretaker and with whom she made her home, and the late Edward T. Beck Jr.
She was a 1977 graduate of Carmichaels Area High School and earned her master's degree from West Virginia University. Julie Anne was a member of the St. Matthias Parish in Carmichaels and taught elementary education in Tunnelton, W.Va. and Kingwood, W.Va. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler's fan and enjoyed watching West Virginia University basketball.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, are two cousins, Joseph Misenko (Brenda) of Brownsville, and Michael Mateleska of Texas.
Deceased is a brother, Edward "Chip" Beck.
Arrangements are private and entrusted to the Yoskovich Funeral Home, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels. For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
