June Stickle VanScyoc Chapman, 98, of Waynesburg, died at 4:28 p.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022, in the Evergreen Assisted Living in Waynesburg.
She was born Wednesday, April 9, 1924, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Stanley Stickle and Allene Carroll Stickle. June spent her early life in Wind Ridge but spent most of her life in Waynesburg.
Mrs Chapman was a member of the First Baptist Church in Waynesburg for 76 years, where she had been the oldest living member. She was a member of the Hallmark Sunday School class, and an active member of the church choir for over 50 years.
June was a graduate of Richhill Township High School, class of 1942, and Penn Community College in 1943. During World War II she worked as a secretary in the Postal Unit at Wright Air Force Base, in Dayton, Ohio. Later she worked for Central Greene School District, at the Waynesburg Central High School, for 18 years as the library secretary retiring in 1987.
For 17 years she volunteered for Meals on Wheels. June was a member of the Apple Brunch Bunch, retired secretaries from the Central Greene School District. She was also a member of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees.
She enjoyed traveling, having traveled to 46 states including Hawaii, and also to Nova Scotia, Canada.
Music was an important part of her life and she encouraged her sons and grandson to pursue music. June liked the quote by Levon Helm who was a drummer, "Music is the language of heaven."
Her first husband, Harles L. VanScyoc, whom she married on April 19, 1943, died May 7, 1979. Her second husband, Charles Victor "Vic" Chapman, whom she married on July 13, 1987, died May 1, 2003.
Surviving are two sons, Gary L. (Eva) VanScyoc, of Columbia, N.J. and Jay N. VanScyoc, of Waynesburg; one stepson, Ted (Eleanor) Chapman, of Waynesburg; one Grandson, Corey (Ashley) VanScyoc, of Greensboro; two great-grandchildren, Robert Austin and Beckett Ryan; two nieces and two nephews.
Deceased is one sister, Marilyn Strawn; one brother, Norwin Stickle; and one stepson, Tim Chapman.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner / Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022, with Rev Cristy Wise officiating. Burial will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
The family ask that memorials be made to the Diabetes Association, Pittsburgh Office, 300 Penn Center Blvd, Suite 602, Pittsburgh, PA 15235. Information is online at milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
