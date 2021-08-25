Justin Matthew Vuono, 28, of Fredericktown, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021.
He was born October 29, 1992, in Monongahela, a son of Michelle Vuono of Mather and David Jesko Jr. of Bridgeville, who survive.
Mr. Vuono was a graduate of Jefferson Morgan High School and was employed by Nemacolin Country Club working as a grounds keeper.
Justin loved skateboarding, riding dirt bikes, playing pool, hiking in the mountains and going to skate parks with his cousin Aaron.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a brother, David Jesko III of Bridgeville; a sister, Rachael Jesko of Westtown, N.Y.; and grandparents, Ronald and Wilma Vuono of Fredericktown.
Friends were received Saturday, August 21, in the Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home, Ltd., 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown, with Pastor John Thomas officiating. Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
