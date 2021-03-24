Karen L. Carrico, 53, of New Freeport, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was born February 9, 1968, a daughter of Lillie Mae Pierce Yoders,of New Freeport and the late Thomas Robert Yoders.
Karen was a Greene County resident her whole life. She graduated from West Greene High School in 1987. Karen married Edward Carrico June 7, 1986 and they were happily married for 34 years. She enjoyed hunting and fishing, going to yard sales, going on vacation and crocheting. It made her happy to cook and bake things for her family and spending all the time she could with them. Karen's grandchildren were the love of her life.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Rachel (Austin) Riggleman of Mapletown, Elizabeth Ann (Richard) Tawney of St. Mary's, W.Va. and Edward James (Katrina) Carrico of Deep Valley; seven grandchildren, Nevaeh Lee, Dylan, Karrie, Mathew Carrico, Reese and Sawyer Tawney and Easton Riggleman; five siblings, Janie (Doug) Phillips of New Freeport, Shirley (Sonny) McDiffet of Deep Valley, William (Tammy) Yoders of New Freeport, James Yoders of New Freeport and Thomas (Connie Lynn) Yoders of New Freeport.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one sister, Lucille Miller.
Friends were received in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC, 3275 W. Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone: 724-499-5181. A funeral service was held Tuesday, March 23, with Pastor Richard Berkey officiating. Burial followed in Hutchinson Cemetery in Springhill Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Association www.cancer.org.
Please view and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
