Karen L. Howard, 79, of Garards Fort, died Sunday, October 2, 2022, in her home. She was born September 1, 1943, in Sewickley, a daughter of the late Walter Eugene and Edna Irene Hewitt Lohr.
Wednesday, October 5, 2022 6:06 AM
Mrs. Howard grew up in the Rogersville and Wind Ridge areas and was a 1961 graduate of West Greene High School.
She worked for Sun Drug Co. in Waynesburg from September 1961 through May of 1970.
On June 21, 1969, she married John H. Howard, who died December 3, 2004.
After their marriage, they moved to Greene Township (the village of Headlee Heights), where they raised their family.
She was a faithful member of the John Corbly Memorial Baptist Church, sang in the choir and served as a deaconess.
Surviving are a daughter, Jodi R. Hall (Brad) of Garards Fort; two grandsons, who were the light of her life, Lucas Scott Hall and Isaac John Hall, both of Garards Fort; a sister, Mary Cunningham (Roger) of Cameron, W.Va.; two brothers, Walt Lohr and Lenny Lohr (Patty), both of Waynesburg; two sisters-in-law, Daunice Lohr and Carolyn Lohr; 12 nieces and nephews, and 18 great-nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, are a son, Scott Howard, who died January 2, 1994; a sister, Leslie Lohr; two brothers, Gary L. Lohr and Ron L. Lohr; two nephews, Michael Lohr and Derek Lohr; sister-in-law, Cheryl Lohr; and best friend, Rose Spangenberg.
Family and friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, in the Yoskovich Funeral Home (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, where a funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 6, with the Rev. Gary Whipkey officiating. Interment will be private.
The family suggests donations to the John Corbly Memorial Baptist Church, P.O. Box 43, Garards Fort, PA 15334.
For additional information and to sign the uest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
