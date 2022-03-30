Karen S. Hull, 76, of Waynesburg, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Karen was born October 15, 1945, in New Freeport, the daughter of the late John H. Hull and the late Helen "Marie" Roberts Hull.
Karen was a 1963 graduate of West Greene High School. She was employed as a tax clerk for First Federal Savings and Loan Association, retiring after 44 years. She was an avid sports fan and particularly loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins, and WVU basketball. She also loved to bowl and travel. She attended Washington Street United Methodist Church and was a longtime member of the Women Of The Moose.
She is survived by her three siblings, W. Sherman Hull and wife, Irma of Accident, Md., Connie H. Morris and fiance, Tim O'Donnell of Fawn Grove, and John "Shorty" Hull and wife, Deb of Waynesburg; nieces and nephews, Brad, Brent, and Jason Hull, Clint and Jamie Morris, Lauren Hull Semple and Kasey Hull; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, at Behm Funeral Home in Waynesburg.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Rosemont Cemetery in Rogersville.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.behmfh.com for the Hull family.
