Karen S. Wallick, 80, of Dover, Ohio, passed away at Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital on Monday, July 24, 2023.
Born in Dilliner, Pa. on November 10, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Mary Elizabeth Sandusky Headlee.
She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Mark and Ethel Headlee, and Charles and Edna Sandusky.
She graduated from Waynesburg High School and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Waynesburg University. She later received her Master's Degree from the University of West Virginia.
Karen began her career teaching first grade at Dover. She retired in 2005 after teaching first grade at Strasburg Elementary School for 25 years.
Karen was a member of the Dover First United Methodist Church and the College Club of Tuscarawas County where she was involved with the literature and drama groups.
On July 17, 1966, she married Ronald Wallick, who survives. Ronald and Karen recently celebrated 57 years of marriage. She is also survived by her son; Kerby Wallick of Grand Rapids, Mich.; daughter, Meridy (Scott) Sieloff of Canton, Ohio; her sister, Janis Headlee of Wappinger Falls, N.Y.; along with five grandchildren: Matthew Wallick (fiancee, Christina Schettini), Sarah (Donald) Sund, Andrew Wallick (fiancee, Emily Messinger), Arianna Sieloff and Mason Sieloff.
In honoring Karen's wishes, cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory of Dover. To sign an online guestbook for Karen, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website by visiting www.tolandherzig.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Dover First United Methodist Church, 1725 N. Wooster Ave, Dover, Ohio 44622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.