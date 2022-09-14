Karen Sue King

Karen Sue Marshall King, 66, of Waynesburg, died at 1:51 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at home following a lengthy illness.
She was born Tuesday, November 1, 1955, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Amity "Red" Marshall and Margaret Marie Fox Marshall.
Mrs. King was a member of the Washington Street United Methodist Church in Waynesburg. She was a member of the Women of the Moose #888 and the James Farrell American Legion Post #330, both in Waynesburg. She was also a member of the NRA.
Karen loved to travel, going to NASCAR races, and spending time with her friends. Along with her husband, she owned and operated Max and Sam's Bar in Kirby. She also worked for Consol Energy for 30 plus years, retiring as a System Analyst.
She is survived by her husband, Gregory L. King, whom she married on April 18, 1986.
Also surviving are 2 brothers, Larry A. (Elizabeth) Marshall, of Waynesburg, and Edward Lee (Sandee) Marshall, of St. Louis, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased is one sister, Brenda Patrick.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner / Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022, with Pastor Lanfer Simpson officiating. Burial will be in Fairall Cemetery, Waynesburg. Information is online at milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
