Karen Turner, 53, of Mather, died Tuesday, January 26, 2021, in her home, after becoming ill with cancer in September 2020.
Ms. Turner was born June 6, 1967, a daughter of the late Teddy W. Turner Sr. and Eleanor Vance Turner Varesko.
Karen was a graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School Class of 1986. She had an uncanny ability to name the day a person was born on once they revealed the date. No computer. She enjoyed driving around with her her family and friends.
Karen was a member of St. Matthias Roman Catholic Church of Jefferson.
Ms. Turner is survived by a sister, Anna Turner of Mather, with whom she made her home; and a brother, Steven Turner (Crista) of Waynesburg; two nephews, Devin Turner (fiancee Melissa Fordyce) and Steven Turner (Carly); a niece, Eleanor Turner; dear friends at First Student; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Deceased, in addition to her parents, are a brother, Teddy Turner Jr.; a stepfather, William Varesko; grandparents Stephen and Catherine Vance, and Virginia and Clarence Turner; and a dear friend, Jim Barnish Sr.
Family and friends were received from 9 to 11 a.m., the time of a prayer service, Saturday, January 30, in the PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, (724)966-5100, with the Rev. Francis Frazier officiating.
Interment followed in Greene Country Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
