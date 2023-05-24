Katherine Marie Higgins Rinier Galenec Winters passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2023, in Waynesburg, at the young age of 92 years old.
Katherine Marie Higgins Rinier Galenec Winters passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2023, in Waynesburg, at the young age of 92 years old.
She was born in Pittsburgh February 20, 1931, to Catherine H. Jones.
After graduating from Dormont High School in 1949, she married Walter C. Rinier Jr. and started her family. As her family grew she went on to work at the Bell Telephone Company as an operator supervisor, where she eventually retired from. Retirement life began in Little River, S.C., but after 10 years she returned to Pittsburgh, where her heart always was.
Kitty had a wonderful life. From raising a family with Walt to learning the art of fishing with George Galenec, her 2nd husband. She then went on to traveling the world with her 3rd husband, William Winters. Bill and Kitty visited Spain and Switzerland and took sailboat trips to many tropical islands, but the most wonderful trip was to South Africa for the millennium visiting their dear friends, Barbie and Lotar.
Kitty was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. She loved watching the Pirates and Steelers games with her kitty, Bella by her side. You would always find her dressed to the nines in her Black & Gold.
Surviving her are her three children. Walter F. Rinier, Judith R. Stewart (John) and Nancy R. Belanger (Ron), in addition to her extended family, Deborah Winters, William Winters (Natalie), Linda Winters Morgan, and Karen Winters; along with dear friend, Sylvia Bender, who was always around to lend a hand and a laugh.
Kitty had four granddaughters in her family, Jessie Bell (Dan) and Dylan Uhlir (Jamie), Tara Work (Justin) and Leah Rinier, plus bonus grandchildren, Kara, Lauren, Brian, Logan Winters and Emma Morgan; her great- grandchildren, Silas, Milo, Macy, Danny, Sadie, Aubrey, Jake, Ellie and Brooke; extended greats, Rowan, Kaiden, Camden, Nash and Navy.
Kitty was laid to rest at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Mt. Lebanon. Thursday, May 4, 2023.
The family suggests, if one wishes to, a donation be made to Friends of Dormont Pool at friendsofdormontpool.org, in her name, as she enjoyed many summers at the pool.
Funeral arrangements were made by Milliken & Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, Shane M. Ayers, director.
The family would also like to thank ViaQuest Hospice Care as well as WeCare Waynesburg for their compassionate care of our Mother.
