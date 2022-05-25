Naomi "Kathleen" Minton Gilbert, 93, of Wheeling, W.Va., formerly of Graysville, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Good Shepard Nursing Home in Wheeling, W.Va..
Born March 13, 1929, in Richhill Township a daughter to the late Hallie Lee and Verna Beatrice Mayne Minton.
Kathleen was a graduate of Richhill Township High School. She was a custodian of the West Greene School District for 25 years, retiring in 1991. She was a member of the Fairview United Methodist Church until she moved from Graysville to Wheeling, W.Va. in 2005. Kathleen attended Elm Grove Methodist Church and was a former member of the West Greene Senior Citizens and Harvey's Grange 1444. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, flower gardening, and spending time with her family and friends.
Kathleen is survived by her son, Terry L. (Beverly) Temple, of Wheeling, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Donald Lee Temple, of Wheeling, W.Va. and Kayla Jo Temple, of Spring Hill, Tenn.; one great-grandson, Hunter Michael Temple, of Wheeling, W.Va.; sister, Rozella Amos, of Graysville; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Kathleen is preceded in death by son, Bert "Buck" Temple Jr.; brothers, John Henry, Harold Lee and Charles Ray Minton.
Friends and family were received Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC. 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359; Telephone 724-499-5181.
A funeral service will followed and burial was at Braddock Cemetery, Graysville, PA 15337.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Fairview United Methodist Church, 331 Poland Run Rd., Graysville, PA 15337.
Please view and sign the online Tribute Wall at www.kestersonfh.com
