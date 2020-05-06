Formerly of Waynesburg
Kathryn E. Georgi, 78, of Fairmont, W.Va., formerly of Waynesburg, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020.
She was born Wednesday, January 21, 1942, in Water Box, a daughter of Peter and Maria Holovej Babish.
Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, a private viewing for immediate family was held Thursday, April 28, 2020. Arrangements were under the direction of TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown.
Interment was held in St. Mary Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Masontown.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchia-hakyfh.com.
