Kathryn Smith Parson, 99, of Waynesburg, formerly of Wind Ridge, died at 1:34 p.m. January 1, 2021, at her home, after being in failing health for the past several months.
She was born February 18, 1921, in Center Township Greene County, a daughter of the late Edward Stanley and Lillie Mae Smalley Smith.
On June 24, 1939, she married Charles Parson Jr., who died April 5, 1994.
She was a lady of many talents, including musical, a great cook and seamstress. She made many beautiful quilts in her lifetime and refinished antique trunks as gifts to her family. Kate was noted for her wonderful sense of humor, making the best of any situation.
We were looking forward to celebrating her 100th birthday in February with her but it was not meant to be.
She was employed as a medical assistant with the late Dr. Meyer Sonneborn and was very proud of the fact that she assisted him in delivering 55 babies over the years in Greene County. Later, she was employed by Dr. Patricio and Shin Wu. She last worked in McCracken Pharmacy in Waynesburg.
She was a member of the Harmony Presbyterian Church in Wind Ridge where she was in the choir and sometimes served as pianist. After moving to Waynesburg several years ago, she attended the First Baptist Church in Waynesburg.
She was a former member of the Washington Health System Greene Auxiliary and volunteered at the hospital for several years; also Richhill Township Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary; she worked on the Election Board in Richhill Township and was a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Women's Gasco Club.
She had very special people taking care of her from Amedisys Hospice. She also had two other caregivers, Linda Reynolds and Patty Wheeler.
Surviving are three daughters, Shirley Jones of Canonsburg, Sharon (Nelson) Stover and Saundra Bayles, both of Waynesburg; two sons, Ed (Janie) Parson of Wind Ridge and Rick (Marcie) Parson of Smithfield; 11 grandchildren, Jay, John, David Jones, Jennifer Jones Lovato, Jeff Stover, Susan Stover-Smith, Tim Parson, Steve Bayles, Kristina Bayles Nicholls, Connie Parson Corbin, Jonni Parson Bihun; 26 great grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren; also surviving are three sisters, Dorothy Grimm of Camp Hill, Carolyn (Harold) Adrian of Carry, N.C. and Marilyn Burns of Cranberry; a stepsister, Lynn Zimmerman of Jeannette; several nieces and nephews; and very dear friend, Alice Lemley.
Deceased are a grandson, Rob Parson; two great-grandsons, Cory and Cody Bayles; a brother, James Smith; four sisters, Wilma Crouse, Violet Rush, Ruth Braddock and Virginia Ekey; a stepbrother, William Meighen; and her stepmother, Esther Smith.
Visitation was held Tuesday, January 5 and the funeral followed at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 6 in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC, 3275 W. Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone: 724-499-5181.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer Association, www.act.alz.org or Amedisys Hospice, 2183 McClellandtown Road, Masontown, PA 15461.
