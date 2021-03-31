Keith Allen Wright, 67, of Zephyrhills, Fla., formerly of Greene County, died at 2:32 a.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, in the Advent Health Care Hospital in Zephyrhills, Fla.
He was born Thursday, May 7, 1953, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Norman Paul Wright and Mary Jo Miller Wright.
Mr. Wright was an auxiliary member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Dade City, Florida. He was also a member of the Waynesburg Moose Lodge #461, Waynesburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4793, James Farrell American Legion Post #330 in Waynesburg and the Waynesburg Eagles Club Aire #598. Keith enjoyed riding his motorcycle and loved to cook. He was an operator with the pipeline.
Surviving are one daughter, Kimberly Jean (Forrest) Dains of Waynesburg; one granddaughter, Ashleigh Brumley; one grandson, Kodi Dains; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was the last of his immediate family.
Deceased is one brother, Homer Paul Wright.
Friends were received in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
The service was private with his friend, Martin Wilson officiating. Private burial was in Oakmont Cemetery, Waynesburg.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, to make a donation to the Make-A-Wish Great PA/WV Inc., The Gulf Tower, 707 Grant Street, 37th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
