Keith L. Wise, 103, of Graysville, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, in his home, with his family by his side.
Wednesday, February 8, 2023 6:36 AM
He was born June 3, 1919, in Greene County, a son of the late James Miller and Ida Blanche Phillips Wise.
Keith was a Greene County resident his whole life. He graduated from Nineveh High School in 1939. Keith was a member of Union Valley United Methodist Church.
He married Alberta Hamilton January 5, 1946, and they were happily married for 75 years until her passing November 25, 2021.
Keith was a member of Eastern Ohio Field Trial Association along with Pennsylvania and West Virginia Federal Transit Association (F.T.A.). He was formerly employed with T.G. Walker Trucking and Tri-State Engineering as a welder. He was also employed with Benwood Limestone as a plant operator for 16 years until his retirement in 1985.
Keith was an avid pocketknife dealer.
He was in the United States Army during World War II, in the 7th Armored Division, where he served under General George Patton. During this time, he fought in the Battle of the Bulge and landed on Omaha Beach. By the time he got out he had the title of Corporal Keith L. Wise and had received multiple ribbons and medals.
He is survived by two children, Warren (Jean) Keith Wise of Waynesburg and Wayne Kevin Wise of Pittsburgh; three grandchildren, Joey and Douglas (Susan) Wise, and Jessica (Bill) Stapleton; along with four great-grandchildren, Ryan (Holly), Sean (Kendal) and Cory (Tory) Wise, and Lloyd Smith; and eight great-great grandchildren. He was the last of his immediate family.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Clarence Wise.
Friends were received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, February 9, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359 (telephone: 724-499-5181), where a funeral service was held immediately following, with Pastor Lanny Hewitt officiating. Burial followed at West Finley Cemetery, where full military honors were conducted by the United States Army and the Greene County Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Union Valley Methodist Church, c/o Brenda Tennant, 576 Amity Ridge Road, Amity, PA 15311.
Please view and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
