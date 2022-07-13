Kenneth J. Six, 84, of Prosperity, died at 10:25 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, in the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born Sunday, March 20, 1938 in Hundred, W.Va., a son of the late George F. Six and Attie Himelrick Six.
Kenneth was a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church in Ruff Creek.
He was a retired veteran of the United States Army after 20 years of service and served during the Vietnam War.
He then worked for Accurate Forging in Brave, and retired after 23 years as a Forger.
He was a member of the VFW Post #4793 and the James Farrell American Legion Post #330 both of Waynesburg.
Ken enjoyed fishing, hunting and doing yard work.
His wife, Marquetia Funk Six, whom he married on September 15, 1990, died August 31, 2009.
Surviving are two daughters, Regina Six, of Ala. and Doris Vancleaver of Brentwood, Mo.; one son, Kenneth Six Jr., of Fla.; one step-daughter, Correan J. Stewart, of Waynesburg; three step-sons, David A. (Carol) Stewart, of Washington, Brett (Tina) Stewart of Ruff Creek and Rodman W. (Tammy) Stewart, of West Newton; one grandson, Zach Beagle; two step-granddaughters, Heather and Ashley, three step-great-grandchildren; one sister, Nelda Whoolery, of Jefferson; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are two sisters, Ruth Kovck and Betty Young; six brothers: Ralph Six, George F. Six, Neil Six, Charles Six, Howard Six and Don Six; one step-grandson, Rodman W. Stewart II.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 in the Milliken and Throckmorton FH, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner / Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370; where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022, with the Reverend Joseph Weaver officiating.
Burial will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
The family ask that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 1 Oxford Centre, 301 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or to a Veterans Organization of ones choosing.
Graveside Military Rites will be accorded by Greene County Veterans and Representatives of the United States Army.
Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.com
