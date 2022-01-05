Waynesburg
Kenneth L. Gilbert, 82, of Waynesburg, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in Washington Hospital, Washington.
He was born November 15, 1939, and raised in Sycamore, a son of the late George Newton Gilbert and Nellie Iams Gilbert.
Ken was a graduate of Waynesburg High School.
He served in the United States Army.
Ken was a welder for Fort Pitt Bridge Works in Canonsburg and also worked in maintenance at Southwood Psychiatric Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was a former member of the Waynesburg Moose Lodge #461 and was an active pool shooter at the club. He also enjoyed gardening, auctions, the stockyard sales and steam engine shows around the area.
On July 3, 1971, he married Nancy L. Garber, who died April 28, 2006.
Surviving are three children, Natalie (Chris Eisiminger) Gilbert of Waynesburg, Jennifer (Jason) Black of Connellsville and George L. Gilbert of Lone Pine; a brother, James Gilbert of Sycamore; a brother-in-law, Tom Tharp of Keisterville; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased is a sister, Mabel Tharp.
The family would like to thank the Washington Hospital, doctors, nurses and staff for the wonderful care of their father.
In following the guidelines of wearing masks and social distancing, friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 4, in Behm Funeral Home, 182 W. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services were held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, with Pastor James Carpenter officiating. Interment followed in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behmfh.com.
