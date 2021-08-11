Kenneth L. Tennant, 61, of Carmichaels, passed away Monday morning, August 9, 2021, in his home, after a lengthy illness.
He was born February 10, 1960, in Point Pleasant, W. Va., a son of the late Clarence "Bud" and Mary "Lauri" Tennant.
Kenny was a 1979 graduate of the Westminster Academy in Carmichaels and was a member of the Greene Valley Presbyterian Church in Carmichaels. He was also a member of the Carmichaels and Cumberland Township Volunteer Fire Company since 1982 where he served as an engineer. In addition, Kenny was a member of the Greene County Firemen's Association and the Western Pennsylvania Firemen's Association. He last worked for 22 years as a truck driver for United Dairy until his recent illness began in June of 2019.
Kenny enjoyed hunting, skiing, spending time at his camp along the Ohio River in West Virginia, and most of all, taking care of his cows and farm with his brother, Bob.
On July 28, 1984, Kenny married Sharon E. Foley, who survives. Also surviving are three sons, Kenny L. Tennant Jr. (Aly) of Jupiter, Fla., Marcus R. Tennant and Jason Tennant, both of Carmichaels; three grandchildren, Taylor Tennant, Case Tennant and Rhett Tennant; a brother, Bob Tennant of Carmichaels; a sister, Cindy Rinehart (Ron) of Ashburn, Va. and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:45 p.m. Friday, August 13, in the Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels. The Carmichaels and Cumberland Township Volunteer Fire Company will conduct a memorial and funeral service at 7:45 p.m. immediately following the visitation Friday in the funeral home.
The family requests that face masks be worn while inside the funeral home and suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Carmichaels and Cumberland Township Volunteer Fire Company, P. O. Box 123, Carmichaels, PA 15320.
