Kevin Douglas Lemley, 67, of Waynesburg, died Saturday, January 22, 2022.
He was born August 18, 1954, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Don and Margaret Fox Lemley.
Kevin was a graduate of Waynesburg High School and Waynesburg College.
He was a Certified Public Accountant and banker. Having worked for several area banks in Greene County and Morgantown, W.Va., where he helped form Centra Bank of Morgantown. In 2019, he retired from Community Bank.
Kevin was a member of Whiteley Creek Community Church.
He served on the board of the Greene County Community Foundation and Claughton Chapel Cemetery.
Kevin most enjoyed being outside, hunting, fishing, golfing and bowling.
On May 29, 1976, he married Cindy Boyles, who survives.
Also surviving are two children, Sarah (Dr. Frank) Hughes, of Morgantown, W.Va., and Todd (Michelle) Lemley, of Morgantown, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Hannah and Rebekah Hughes, and Noah and Isaac Lemley; a sister, Ellen Berryhill, of Carmichaels; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased is a brother, Clarence Ronald Lemley; and a sister, Donna Lee Singer.
In following the guidelines of wearing masks friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, in the Behm Funeral Home, 182 W. High Street, Waynesburg; where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022, with Rev. Joe Weaver, officiating.
Interment will follow in Claughton Chapel Cemetery, Kirby.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Community Foundation of Greene County (www.cfgcpa.org).
Condolences may be expressed online at www.behmfh.com
