Kimberly S. Belmont, 64, of Waynesburg, died Friday, September 8, 2023, in her home.
She was born February 24, 1959, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Frank Mahle and Shirley Topor Mahle.
Kim was a 1977 graduate of Waynesburg Central High School.
She worked at several places including Toys R' Us, Greene County Tax Office, Community Action Southwest, Central Cab Coach USA and the job that fulfilled her the most, working for her brother at the Locker Room.
Kim was a member of the St. Matthias Parish.
She joined Social Service League in 2001 and was president from 2011-2013.
On May 10, 1986, she married Patrick T. "Ted" Belmont, who survives.
Also surviving are a brother, TR (Candy) Mahle of Waynesburg; a sister, Christa (Randy) Conklin of Waynesburg; her favorite niece and nephew, Emily Mahle and Andrew Mahle; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to doctors and staff at WVU Cancer Center, WVU Medicine, DaVita and OSPTA for the compassion and outstanding care Kim received.
Friends were received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 12, in the Behm Funeral Home, 182 W. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 13, in St. Marcellus Roman Catholic Church, 1340 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, with Fr. J. Francis Frazer officiating. Interment followed in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org.
