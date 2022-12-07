Kitzie Ku'uipo Worch, 43, of Hagerstown, Md., formerly of Crucible, died unexpectedly, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, in Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown, Md., due to injuries sustained in a fall. She was surrounded by her loving family at the time of her passing.
Kitzie was born March 31, 1979, in Waynesburg, the daughter of Cajetan and Mary Krause Worch.
She was a graduate of Carmichaels High School and Waynesburg College and worked as a Production Manager at GSK Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Company.
She is survived by her parents, "Jet" and "Kitty" Worch, of Waynesburg; sisters, Tyrerei Ashcraft (Steven) and Nikkolette Worch; a nephew, Zachary Ashcraft; and a niece, Samantha Ashcraft; all of Waynesburg; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Deceased are her paternal grandparents, Michael and Mary Worch, of Carmichaels and her maternal grandparents, Richard and Mary Ellen Krause, of Crucible; uncle, Marcel and auntie, Penny, of Hawaii; aunt, Mary, of Waynesburg; her beloved pets, Harley, Lana, Ozzie and Joel.
Anyone who knew Kitzie, knew her smile and kind heart. She was such a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend. She loved going on any adventure with her Dad and especially enjoyed crafting with her Mom. "Fun aunt Ku" was always planning something fun to do with her nephew and niece. She was a lover of animals, from her dogs to her bearded dragons.
Kitzie, being the selfless person she was and always wanting to do for others, has chosen to do that, even in death, as an organ donor. "To save a single life is to save an entire world."
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home, 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320. 724-966-5100. The service will begin at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.