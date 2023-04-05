L. Elwood Buckingham, 87, of Brownsville, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Peroni Personal Care Home, Uniontown.
L. Elwood Buckingham, 87, of Brownsville, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Peroni Personal Care Home, Uniontown.
He was born January 3, 1936, in Deemston Borough, a son of the late Lewis E. and Hazel E. Christopher Buckingham.
Elwood was a 1954 graduate of the Bethlehem Joint High School and Penn Commercial.
He had worked as an analyst for Jessop Steel Corp. then Allegheny Ludlum Steel.
Elwood formerly resided for many years in Rices Landing, where he served on the Rices Landing Borough Council, and as secretary; Emergency Management Director for Rices Landing. He also enjoyed playing the trumpet.
He had been a member of Hewitt Presbyterian Church, a former deacon and trustee; John Wesley Sunday School and Class of Washington Street Methodist Church.
On November 6, 1954, he married Nancy Hathaway, who died February 1, 1996.
On June 7, 1997 he married Sarah "Sally" Barnhart Sloan, who survives.
Also surviving are three sons, William (Kathy) Buckingham of Harrisburg, N.C., Lee (Cindy) Buckingham of Washington, W.Va. and Kevin Buckingham of Washington; a daughter, Martha (John) Nedley of Clarksville; three step-children, Chris Sloan, Susan (Terry) McMaster and Linda (Paul Jr.) Orris; six grandchildren, Ryan, Autumn, David, Mark, Jeff and Jill; eight step-grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; 20 step-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Darla (Fran) Ostovic of Ocala, Fla. and Robin (Joe) Ratica of Pleasanton, Texas.
Deceased is a brother, Norman Buckingham.
Private services are entrusted to the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
