L. Howard "Pappy" Crouse, 93, of Graysville, passed away, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in his home with his family by his side.
Born October 5, 1929, in Franklin Township, son of the late Layton and Ivy Victoria Breese Crouse.
Howard was a resident of Graysville since 1982. He was a member of Union Valley United Methodist Church, and a member of the United Mine Workers of America.
He married Edith Eleanor Wright on June 11, 1953, in Washington, and they were happily married for 69 years.
Howard retired as a crane operator from U.M.W.A. Construction in 1992 then did custom livestock slaughtering and hauling for 20 years. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War, on the 38th parallel.
Howard enjoyed brush-hogging his farm on his international tractor, along with eating, cutting firewood and keeping his farm "cleaned up".
Always the first person to help his family and friends. His greatest enjoyment was being with his family and watching his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He lived by: "work hard, drive fast and get things done."
Howard was under the care of Ashley from Concordia Hospice and Amedisys Hospice, Masontown.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children: Allan H. Crouse of Graysville, Ellen M. (Mark) Sams of Washington, Steve (Jani Coster) Crouse of Maidsville, W.Va. and Lew (Debbie) Crouse of Sycamore; nine grandchildren: Ruth Grooms, Natalie Carlson, Trent (Jenna) Carlson, Darren (Natalie) Crouse, Travis (Amy) Crouse, Zoe Crouse, Tyler (Marsha Kao) Sams, Chelsea (Heath) Headley and Anna (Brian) Heneghan; nine great-grandchildren: Layton Wright, Sophie Crouse, Levi Crouse, Harper Carlson, Henley Carlson, Arielle Crouse, Caleb Crouse, Mallory Crouse and Caleb Headley .
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ernest and Roy Crouse.
Friends were received on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone: 724-499-5181.
A funeral service was held on Friday, May 19, 2023, in the funeral home with Pastor Scott Lawrence and Pastor Cynthia Deter, co-officiating. Burial followed in Rosemont Cemetery, Center Township, with full military honors conducted by the United States Marine Corps and the Greene County Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Second Sam 9, 100 Bonar Avenue, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
Please view and sign the online tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
