Larry A. Marshall, 75, of Waynesburg, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, after battling cancer. He was born November 30, 1946, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Amity "Red" and Marie Marshall.
Larry resided in Waynesburg his entire life, where he served his family and community with diligence, knowledge and guidance.
Larry graduated in 1968 from Waynesburg University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and earned a Master's equivalent in Mathematics and Physics from West Virginia University and Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He taught honors physics at Trinity High School in Washington for 39 years.
Upon retirement from teaching, Larry returned to work as the athletic director of Waynesburg University for seven years and recently as the special assistant to the president for Community Relations for three years. For his many contributions to the University and the community, he was recognized with the Distinguished Alumni Award this past April.
Larry played on the Waynesburg University men's basketball team, later serving as assistant coach under head basketball coach Rudy Marisa for 24 years. He worked at the Tri-State Basketball Camp for 34 years during the month of July. He coached the Trinity High School boys' basketball team for five years and the Waynesburg Central High School girls' basketball team for seven years.
Serving his community, Larry was an active member of the Waynesburg-Franklin Township Fire Company for over 57 years. He served as fire chief for 25 years, assistant fire chief for two years, captain for four years, lieutenant for one year, and had been a trustee since 2011. He taught and trained hundreds of firefighters as a Pennsylvania State fire instructor for 48 years through the Pennsylvania Fire Academy in Lewistown. He previously served with the Pennsylvania State Fire Safety Advisory Committee. He belonged to Keystone Chapter Fire Service Instructors, Greene County Fireman's Association, (president for 29 years), and the Western Pa. Fireman's Association. He was an honorary member of the Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department in West Virginia, where he also was a judge of fire and emergency apparatus for 38 years during the Buckwheat Festival.
Larry served as manager of the Greene County Fair for 42 years and as the Main Street manager of Waynesburg Prosperous & Beautiful for 12 years. He was a member of the Waynesburg Borough Council for 19 years and served seven years as president of the Council.
On December 10, 1982, Larry married Elizabeth A. Potraz, who survives.
Also surviving are five children, Jeffrey Marshall and wife Stacey of Waynesburg, Eric Marshall of Waynesburg, JoAnne Marshall of Carmichaels, Jennifer Schmidt of Belgium, and Julie Merry and husband Josh of Yukon, Okla.; two grandchildren, Gabby and Ian; one brother, Edward Marshall and wife Sandee; former wife, Frankie Marshall; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are two sisters, Brenda Petrick and Karen Sue King.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 21, in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton owner/director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370. The Waynesburg-Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Company will conduct a memorial service at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 22, in Roberts Chapel, Waynesburg University, 51 W. College Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370. Burial will be private at the Greene County Memorial Park at a later date. Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Waynesburg Franklin Twp. Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box 392, Waynesburg, PA 15370; or to Waynesburg University, 51 W. College Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.