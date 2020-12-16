Larry B. Anderson, 70, of Waynesburg, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020, following a lengthy illness.
He was born September 26, 1950, in Marion, Ohio, a son of the late Alvin Harry Anderson and Mary Elizabeth Douglas Anderson.
He graduated from West Greene High School in the class of 1969. Upon graduating, he went to work as a merchant seaman on the Great Lakes.
For many years, Larry worked as a coal miner at various mines. He retired from the McElroy Mine of Consolidation Coal. He resided in Moundsville, West Virginia for 16 years before returning to Greene County.
As one of Jehovah's Witnesses he loved reading and studying the Bible, and sharing his strong faith with others.
Larry loved restoring MOPAR cars and doing mechanical work. He was especially proud of his restored 1969 one-half Dodge Super Bee. Prior to his lengthy illness, he enjoyed attending car shows.
Surviving are his wife of nearly 48 years, Cindy Crawford Anderson; four children, Christine Anderson of Waynesburg, Brian (Erin) Anderson of Canonsburg, Caleb (Lisa) Anderson of Tiltonsville, Ohio and Elizabeth Anderson of Waynesburg; and five grandchildren, Seth and Ainslee Anderson, Lena and Lincoln Anderson and Piper VanScyoc. Also surviving are eight siblings, Roy (Betty) Anderson of Waynesburg, Jamey (Margaret) Anderson of the state of California, Bonny (Daniel) Koscheck of North Carolina, Kerry (Lola) Anderson of Glendale, W.Va., Brady (Kathy) Anderson of Aleppo, Randy Anderson of Aleppo, Sherry (Curtis) Springs of Georgia and Becky (Jeff) Thomas of Tennessee; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Wilma Crawford; brother-in-law, Nathan Crawford; and sisters-in-law, Brenda (Terry) Hoyle and Connie (Robert) Hoyle.
In addition to his parents, he predeceased by his nephew, Justin Anderson; and his father-in-law, Samuel Crawford, whom he loved very much.
There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com
