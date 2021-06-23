formerly of Waynesburg
Larry Duane Stoneking, 78, of Morgantown, W.Va., died at 12:23 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in the Monongalia General Hospital in Morgantown.
He was born Wednesday, September 16, 1942, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Jesse Odell Stoneking and Lola Virginia Brewer Stoneking.
Mr. Stoneking was a member of the Waynesburg Masonic Lodge #153 Free & Accepted Masons. He was a veteran having served with the United States Army. Larry enjoyed hunting and fishing. At one time he enjoyed bowling, having belonged to a league in Morgantown.
He worked for General Electric Chemical Company in Morgantown for several years retiring in 1999 as a maintenance mechanic.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra McIe Stoneking, whom he married July 21,1965.
Also surviving are two daughters, Jane Earley and husband Kyle of Sneads Ferry, N.C.; and Cynthia Hartley and husband Jim of Mt. Morris; one son, Joseph M. Stoneking and his partner, Michele of Manassas, Va.; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased is one sister, Joanna M. Stump.
Friends were received from 11 a.m. until the 2 p.m. hour of service Friday, June 18, in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mt. Morris, PA 15349, with the Rev. William Parker officiating. Burial was in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mt. Morris.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
