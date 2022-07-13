Sycamore
Larry F. McCullough, 78, of Sycamore, passed away the morning of Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Waynesburg Health and Rehabilitation, with his family by his side.
Born June 26, 1944 in Sycamore, a son to the late Lester S. and Emma P. Wright McCullough.
Larry married his wife of 59 years, Nina Bennett McCullough, on July 20, 1963.
Larry was a Greene County resident for all of his life. He was a 1962 graduate of Waynesburg High School. Larry worked for Brockway Glass Co. for 18 years. He worked for EQT as a Compressor Operator for 20 years before retiring in 2007. Larry was a Methodist by faith and enjoyed farming, hunting, watching old westerns and spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by his children, Gwen McCullough, of Sycamore and Brad (Betty) McCullough, of Mt. Morris; grandchildren, Joshua McCord, of Cameron, W.Va., Jared (Katie) McCullough, of Fairview, W.Va., Hunter and Cole McCullough, both of Mt. Morris; great-grandchildren, Elena McCord, Luna McCullough; siblings, Marilyn (David) Shipman and Leslie (Alice) McCullough, both of Sycamore.
Friends and family were received on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359; Telephone: 724-499-5181.
A funeral service was held the same day, at the funeral home, with Pastor Scott Lawrence officiating. A private burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Greene County City Mission, Hidden Treasures Thrift Store, 100 Greene Plaza, Waynesburg, PA 15370, or a charity of your choice.
Please view and sign the Tribute Wall at kestersonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.