Laura Mae Atcheson, 106, of Finleyville, died Thursday, June 2, 2022.
She was born September 7, 1915, in Allen, Washington County, a daughter of the late John A. and Ora Mae Ghrist Addleman.
Laura was a graduate of Jefferson High School.
On February 12, 1935, she married Homer Jefferson Atcheson, who died September 2, 1985.
She worked as a supervisor at a shirt and pajama factory and she and her husband were live-in counselors at Presley House in Pittsburgh.
Laura had lived in several places, including Lake Forest, Ill., Missouri City, Texas, Pass Christian, Miss., and Clarksville.
She enjoyed baking, gardening and canning, bowling, and watching football, baseball and golf.
Surviving are three grandchildren, Cynthia Curry, Sandra (Mark) Brandes, Glenn (Heather) Moore; five great-grandchildren, Alex Curry, Mandy Gonzalez, Max Curry, Gregory Brandes, Matthew Moore; two great-great grandchildren, Milly and Elly Curry; nieces, Mary Ann (Mike) Johnston, Leah Williams; nephews, Bill Nyswaner, Ken (Phyllis) Nyswaner, Chuck (Linda) Nyswaner, Todd (Valerie) Nyswaner, Dell Nyswaner; great-nieces and nephews, Mike (Dawn) Johnston, Tommary (Scott) Ehlers, Meridth (Dan) Simmons, David Ray, Ron Williams, Diana Williams, Marsha (Rick) Peterman, Tammy (Dan) Marva, Doug (Sharon) Handford, Valerie (Wayne) Simeon, Debbie Atcheson, Marla (Rich) Tallis, Monica Phillips, Brad (Tempa) Nyswaner, Ryan (Amy) Nyswaner, Jeffery (Katie) Nyswaner; great-great nieces and nephews, friends and honorary grandchildren to numerous to list.
Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are a daughter, Ruth E. Moore; son, John W. (Nancy) Atcheson; brothers, Clarence Addleman, Tom (Mary) Addleman and Lloyd (Anna) Addleman; sister, Eleanor (Clinton) Nyswaner; grandson, John M. Atcheson; nieces, Anna Margret Benden, Thelma (George) Handford, Martha Atcheson; nephews, Tom Nyswaner, Billy Atcheson; and great-nephews, Mike Ray, Rob Ray and Tim Ray
Friends were received from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of funeral services Wednesday, June 8, in Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, with the Rev. Ken Jones officiating. Interment in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
