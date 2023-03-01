Lawrence A. Sanner, 82, of Waynesburg, and formerly of Nemacolin, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023, in his home.
Wednesday, March 1, 2023 8:09 AM
Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: March 1, 2023 @ 8:00 am
Lawrence A. Sanner, 82, of Waynesburg, and formerly of Nemacolin, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023, in his home.
He was born May 13, 1940, in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, a son of the late Earl L. and Mary J. Lyons Sanner.
Mr. Sanner began his working career at the company store in Nemacolin, and then worked for Norandex Building Materials, in Ohio, as the warehouse manager. He later worked at the Nemacolin Mine and the Emerald Mine in Greene County.
Mr. Sanner was a member of the United Mine Workers of America and was a taxidermist for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and his Alpacas.
On August 22, 1959, he married Sandra L. Phillips, who survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Christine M. Spencer, of Waynesburg, Diane C. Hutchinson, of Waynesburg and Linda L. Schiffbauer (James), of Nemacolin; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; five brothers, Robert Sanner (Marilyn), of Timberlake, Ohio, Earl Sanner, Jr. (Sharlee) and Russell Sanner, both of Waynesburg, Gene Sanner (Debbie), of Nemacolin and Carl Sanner (Jackie), of Carmichaels; two sisters, Delores DiBiase, of Mentor, Ohio and Deborah Bregan (Robert), of Nemacolin; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased is a grandson, Fred H. Spencer, III; a sister, Carolyn Sanner, who died in childhood; and a son-in-law, Fred H. Spencer, Jr.
The family would like to thank the staff at Amedisys Hospice for their dedication and support during this most difficult time.
There will be no public viewing and private funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Yoskovich Funeral Home, (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels.
For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit YoskovichFH.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.