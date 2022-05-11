Lawrence Flenniken

Lawrence "Ab" Flenniken, 89, of Carmichaels, died Thursday, May 5, 2022.
He was born April 3, 1933, in Garards Fort, a son of the late Clarence L. and Mabel Molesy Flenniken.
Ab was a 1951 graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School.
He worked in river construction for Pihl & Miller and later changed to M & O Marine Inc. of Pittsburgh for over 33 years.
Ab spent most of his life in Rices Landing and was a member of the Rices Landing United Methodist Church, where he was also a lay minister and trustee. He was baptized in the John Corbly Baptist Church in Garards Fort.
He was a member of the Rices Landing Fire department for over 50 years, 13 of which he was assistant chief. He also helped in the Boy Scout program for many years.
On March 19, 1955, he married Audrey Christopher Flenniken, who died July 15, 2003. On April 9, 2005 he married Marjorie Dian Rauch, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, William L. Flenniken and wife LeAnn of Rices Landing; three grandsons, Kenneth Flenniken, Jonathan Flenniken and Alexander Flenniken.
Deceased, in addition to his first wife, are a brother, George W. Flenniken; and a stepsister, Lillian Miller.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 12, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 13, with Pastor Daniel P. Grimes officiating. Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Rices Landing United Methodist Church, 148 Carmichaels Street, Rices Landing, PA 15357.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
