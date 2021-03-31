Lena Virginia Calcio Harvey, 98, of Mt. Morris, died at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, in her home.
She was born Tuesday, July 18, 1922, in Bretz, W.Va., a daughter of the late Joseph Calcio and Katherine Cavallier Calcio.
Lena was a member of the Mt. Morris Gospel Tabernacle Assembly of God, where she taught Sunday school for 23 years. She loved going to church and spending time with her family and friends. For 25 years she worked at the Greenway Manufacturing in Waynesburg as a seamstress.
Her first husband, John Shirl Everly, died May 25, 1972; her second husband, Garvey Harvey, died March 22, 1988.
Surviving are one daughter, Joann Herrington and her husband, Edward of Mt. Morris; one stepdaughter, Betty Jo Lewellen of Mt. Morris; one stepson, William "Butch" R. Harvey of Akron, Ohio; one grandson, Edward D. Herrington Jr. and his wife, Chris of Wadsworth, Ohio; three great-grandchildren; several stepgrandchildren and several stepgreat-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are one stepdaughter, Nina Adams; one stepson, Truman Duane Harvey; two sisters and two brothers.
Friends were received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director, 24 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mount Morris, PA 15349.
Services were private, with Pastor Joseph Adams officiating. Private burial was in the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Mt. Morris.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
