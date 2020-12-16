Leona M. Butalla

Leona M. Stiehm Butalla, formerly of Carmichaels, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
Leona, born in Donora, was a daughter of John F. and Irene M. Schaub Stiehm.
She is survived by her son, Franz (Helen) Butalla; two daughters, Eugena (Edward) Andreone and Levida Rice; grandchildren Brianna Riggi, Lauren Rice, Morgan Rice, Natalie Rice, Kristin D'Amico and Dominick D'Amico; and many nieces and nephews.
In 2002, Leona was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph David Butalla. Also preceding her in death were her only brother, Louis Stiehm; an infant son, Joseph; and daughter Elena Marie.
Leona was quite an independent trail blazer in the late 1940s. She attended and graduated from Slippery Rock State Teachers College with a teaching degree in physical education. After graduation, she accepted her first teaching position in Masontown, and moved there alone where she met her husband, Joseph "Dave". They moved to Carmichaels in the early 1950s and raised their family there.
Leona continued her education at California State College and was then certified to teach K-12 in Health, Science and Phys Ed. She was a substitute and permanent teacher for many years in the Carmichaels Area.
Leona loved her family, her dogs, that were mostly rescues, books, teaching, gardening and traveling.
She was the centerpiece of every family celebration and will be greatly missed by all.
Should you be interested, memorial donations may be made to her two favorite places, any humane society or Flenniken Memorial Library in Carmichaels. The family would also appreciate any donations in Leona's memory to benefit the Alzheimer's Association so that a cure may be found for this terrible disease.
There was not time to say goodbye
But this I ask-please don't cry.
Remember me as you think best.
Remember the happy times, but forget the rest.
The service for Leona will be a private one, with immediate family only.
