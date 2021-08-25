Leona Sue Hawk, 84, of Nemacolin, died Monday, August 16, 2021, following a lengthy illness. She was born July 26, 1937, in Bruceton Mills, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ralph Waldo and Leona Rebecca Teets Emerson.
Leona attended a little red one-room school house until eighth grade and later completed her G.E.D. She worked at the Morgan Shirt Factory in Morgantown, W.Va., and had an apartment with her pet duck named Bill.
Leona met and married Charles E. Hawk from Greensboro, and they had four children. She loved dearly and the more the family grew the more love she had to give. She and Charles were married for 22 years until they divorced.
Leona loved her hobbies, some of which included crocheting, playing the organ and singing. Her creativity was ever abounding. Leona was loyal, protective, had a great unseen faith in her Lord and was a member of Sugar Grove Baptist Church.
Surviving are two sons, Thomas E. Hawk of Morgantown and Timothy C. Hawk of Greensboro; a daughter, Carletta L. Smith Riley (David L. Riley Sr.) of Carmichaels; four grandchildren, Jennifer Hawk, Timothy Hawk (Rachel), Steven Hawk and Adam D. Smith (Wendy), who was her main caregiver through her approximately nine-year journey with dementia, along with Dave Helsley and Matthew Toland; stepgrandchildren Whitney Arbogast, David Riley Jr. and Jani Riley; her great-grandchildren, Jorden Keener, Madison Smith, Julian, Jude and Airyona Kinsley Hawk; two sisters, Goldie M. Rosati and Frances G. Wolfe.
Deceased, in addition to her parents, is a daughter, Patricia Sue Zahand; granddaughter Elizabeth Rebecca Zahand; three sisters, Mildred Jean Arnold, Eva Lou Ondish and Louella P. Johnson; six brothers, Herbert R., John E., Edgar W., George A., Irvin E. Emerson and Howard Emerson, who died in infancy.
The family would like to thank everyone and anyone who may have helped with Leona's journey.
A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 25, in Laurel Point Cemetery, with Pastor Josh Koss officiating. A luncheon immediately followed in Cross Point Church, Carmichaels.
Arrangements are under the direction of the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
