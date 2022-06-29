Leroy J. Hickman

Leroy J. "Buck" Hickman, 81, of Waynesburg, died at 3:19 a.m. Wednesday, June 27, 2022, after a hard and courageous battle with esophageal cancer, in his home, surrounded by his loving family and friends.
He was born Friday, September 6, 1940, in Shirley, W.Va., a son of the late Harley Hickman and Mildred Wright Hickman.
Mr. Hickman loved farming and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren who will greatly miss him and who supplied them with popsicles on a daily basis.
He enjoyed playing cards, taking trips with his best friend, John Higgins to get lunch, and being with his family and having his grandkids around.
Buck's first job was working on the Orndorff Farm in Waynesburg during high school years and later worked at the A&P Store in Waynesburg. He then worked as a lightholder in construction for Langenfelder Construction, Michuda Construction, Ram Construction, and Atlas Construction. With his brother, Dave, they owned and operated an awning installation business in their younger years. He later worked for Greene County Maintenance as the manager retiring in 1996.
He loved all the kids at Seldom Seen Farm and was known as "Pap" to all. "Pap" loved going to the barn everyday to watch the horses work and visit with his barn family.
His wife, Lucetta A. Morris Hickman, whom he married Friday, April 24, 1964, died December 7, 2016.
Surviving are two daughters, Kimberly (Lloyd) Blaker, and Tammy (Troy) Smith, both of Waynesburg; one son, Charles (Christie) Hickman of Waynesburg; six grandchildren, Amanda (Jason) Pierce, J.F. (Brandy) Blaker, Andrew Hickman, Hailey Hickman, Walker Smith, and Kolby Smith; four great-grandchildren, Layla Pierce, Abigail Blaker, Avery Pierce, Aiden Blaker; one sister, Carolyn Ross, and one brother, David Hickman, both of Waynesburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are one great-granddaughter, Addison Lynae Blaker; one daughter, who died in infancy; three sisters, Helen Cox, Beverly A. Cross, and Dorothy Kelley; four brothers, Darrell "Joe" Hickman, Billie Joe Hickman, William "Diddle" Hickman, and James E. Hickman.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 30, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, July 1, with Pastor Robert Mooney officiating. Burial will be in Oakmont Cemetery, Waynesburg.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
