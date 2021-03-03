Leslie Turner Meeder, 74, of Mount Morris, died at 9:43 a.m. Monday, February 22, 2021, at home.
She was born Friday, October 18, 1946, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Arden L. Turner and Cicely Hennen Turner
Leslie loved gardening and flowers. She was a dancer most of her life and had worked for different dance studios over the years. Her last dance studio where she taught dance was The Rohanna Movement. She retired from Giant Eagle where she had worked as a florist.
Her husband, Robert Duane Meeder, whom she married June 20, 1982, died June 13, 2015.
Surviving are four daughters, Jamie Rohanna of Mt. Morris, Kristi Rohanna of Morgantown, W.Va., Bobbi Monti of Morgantown, W.Va., Kelly Raponi of Annapolis, Md.; six grandchildren; one sister, Christie (Rusty) Rice of Ruff Creek; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased is one brother, Lonnie R. Turner.
Friends were received in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where private services were conducted with Pastor David McElroy officiating. Private burial was in Greene Mount Cemetery, Waynesburg. Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
