Leslie William Geelen, 47, of Holiday, Fla., formerly of Bobtown, died unexpectedly, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Holiday, Fla.
He was born April 6, 1974, in Uniontown, a son of Leslie Sullivan Geelen of Bobtown and Cheryl Andra Whyel Yanick of Leckrone.
He attended Mapletown High School and enjoyed any outdoor activities. Some of his most enjoyable were white water rafting, fishing, hiking and riding bikes. His favorite thing was spending time with his family and just "having a good time".
Les had worked for over 25 years as a sales representative for various fire security companies in Virginia, Ohio and most recently for ADT Security in Florida.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are two daughters, Sydnie M. Geelen and her fiance, Dominick Bonner of Whitehall, Ohio and Carmen Diaz of Odessa, Fla.; grandchildren, Wyatt Gonzalez and Meilani Gonzalez; a brother, Shawn Geelen of Bobtown; and a sister, Amanda Geelen of Bobtown; nieces and nephews, Tylor, Elizabeth, Abigial and Shawn Geelen. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends were welcomed from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 25, in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels, where services were held at 11 a.m. Monday with the Rev. Dayton D. Mix officiating. Interment followed in Church Hill Cemetery, McClellantown.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.