Lillian H. Ulrich, 94, of Waynesburg, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021, in her home.
She was born January 28, 1926, in Sycamore, a daughter of the late William Lynn Hopkins and Nellie Conklin Hopkins.
On July 9, 1963, she married Edward E. Ulrich, who passed away February 22, 1980.
Lillian had worked as a sales clerk at G.C Murphy Co. in Waynesburg. She had also worked as a hairdresser in Waynesburg and Washington.
She was member of the Oak View United Methodist Church in Waynesburg, where she was the secretary of the Friendship Sunday school class. Lillian's church honored her with the Sarah Williamson Award.
Lillian enjoyed taking care of her flower garden and lawn.
She is survived by a son, Chuck Ulrich of Waynesburg; two grandsons, Charlie and Michael Ulrich; and several nieces and nephews.
Lillian was the last of her immediate family. Deceased are a son, Jon Edward Ulrich; four sisters, Evalena Malmgren, Aldene Sanders, Eleanor Sagges and Hazel Hadrich; and six brothers, Dennis Hopkins, Robert Hopkins, William S. Hopkins, David Hopkins, John Hopkins and Wallace Hopkins; a stepdaughter, Carolyn Giles; a half-sister, Helen Bradley; and two half-brothers, Earl Hopkins and Delmont Conklin.
Lillian's family is grateful to her nurse, Leigh and the staff of Amedisys Hospice; and to Amy Brownfield, and Bill and Sue Dowlin for their love and support during Lillian's final illness.
Private services are entrusted to Behm Funeral Homes, Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, with burial in Rosemont Cemetery.
Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.
