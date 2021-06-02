Waynesburg
Linda Jane Hall, 75, of Waynesburg, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, in UPMC Montefiore Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was born February 21, 1946, in Wayne Township, Greene County, a daughter of the late Ira "Buss" and Verda Jane Phillips Wise.
Linda was a 1964 graduate of Waynesburg High School and a graduate of West Virginia Career Institute.
She had worked at West Virginia University as an executive secretary in two areas, the office of R & D and for several dean's offices. She then worked for CONSOL Energy at Wana, W.Va., then in CONSOL's Regional office in accounts payable, then to the South Hills office and then to Southpointe. She retired from CONSOL with more than 35 years of service.
Linda was a member of the Washington Street United Methodist Church, where she was the financial secretary.
On August 28, 1971, she married Russell C. Hall, who survives. She was so looking forward to celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, Russell, is a sister, Clara Lea Gaston of Waynesburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased is a sister, Louie May Wise, who died in infancy; two brothers, Joseph I. Wise and Albert Jack Wise.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 4, in the BEHM FUNERAL HOME, 182 W. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, with the Rev. William Parker officiating. Interment will follow in Blacksville Cemetery, Blacksville, W.Va.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behmfh.com.
