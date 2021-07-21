Linda K. Clayton Clovis, 76, of West Finley, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
She was born August 22, 1944, in Glendale, W.Va., a daughter of the late William and Zena Randolph Clayton.
Linda attended Sherrard High School in Sherrard, W.Va.
She married Roy Clovis December 24, 1969; they were happily married for 37 years, until his passing in 2006.
Linda spent most of her time on her farm. She enjoyed taking care of her yard and flowers; her main focus was her two grandchildren.
Surviving are a daughter, Tracey (Brad Lucas) Hartzell of Triadelphia, W.Va.; one sister, Sharon (Ed Danehart) Koerner of Wheeling, W.Va.; one brother, Charles Clayton of Moundsville, W.Va.; and two grandchildren, Kayla (Jesse Yanko) Hartzell and Kyle (Marley) Hartzell, both of Washington; and her extended family, Geoffrey (Sarah Beck) Lucas.
Deceased, in addition to her parents, are a sister, Peggy Simpson; and a son-in-law, Dennis Hartzell.
At the request of the decedent, all services are private and have been entrusted to the Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone: 724-499-5181.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the McGuffey FFA, 90 McGuffey Drive, Claysville, PA 15323.
