Linda Lee Titus Diehl, 76, of Mt. Morris, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
She was born Tuesday, October 30, 1945, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Raymond "Shirl" Titus and Loretta Moslander Titus.
Mrs. Diehl was a member of the James T. Maxon American Legion Post #992 Auxiliary, where she had served as treasurer for 40 plus years. While visiting at the legion, she enjoyed playing the boards and looked at the members as part of her family. She was also a member of the Women of the Moose Auxiliary #888. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Linda worked for Wells Fargo in Morgantown, retiring after 32 years as a claims representative.
Her husband, John "Jack" Diehl, died in March of 2016.
Surviving are two daughters, Shirley Hoy and husband Todd of Waynesburg, and Amy Diehl-Unger and husband Chad of Sarver; and four grandchildren, Shelby, Chelsey, Christian and Olivia.
At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or services. The family will have a Celebration of Life gathering at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, in the James T. Maxon American Legion Post #992, 319 Mt. Morris Road, Mt. Morris, PA 15349.
The family requests memorial donations be made to the Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370; or St. Jude Children Hospital, P.O. Box 1999, Memphis, TN 38101.
Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mount Morris, PA 15349, has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.