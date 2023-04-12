Linda S. Smith, 74, of Rices Landing, died Monday, April 3, 2023, at home.
She was born November 3, 1948, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late George M. "Mac" and Estella M. Kurtyka Faddis.
Linda attended Jefferson-Morgan High School and Uniontown Beauty Academy.
She was married to Harry B. Smith Jr., celebrating 52 years in February.
Linda was also President of Hewitt Cemetery Association, a former member of the Rices Landing Volunteer Fire Company and the American Legion Post #816 Auxiliary.
She was a homemaker and known for her excellent cooking and baking. Her husband describes her as "one hell of a good cook". She loved animals, especially cats and dogs. She had a green thumb and cultivated many house plants and outdoor flowers.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, Harry, is a sister, Elizabeth Goslin of Rices Landing; and a brother, and his wife, Richard (Joyce) Faddis of Rices Landing; sisters-in-law, Patty Faddis, Janet Faddis and Barbara Faddis; also several loving nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces and great-great-nephews and nieces.
Deceased is a son, Harry B. Smith III; a sister, Imogene "Jean" Hritz; three brothers, George Faddis, John Faddis and Henry Clay Faddis; two nephews, John P. Faddis and Rodney Faddis; and a niece, Sharron Weingart.
Friends were received on Friday, April 7, 2023, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where a Prayer Service was held in the funeral home with Father J. Francis Frazer officiating. Interment followed in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
