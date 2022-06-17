Linda Sue Lemley Morris, 79, of Mt. Morris, passed peacefully, at 12:19 p.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, in the Ruby Memorial Hospital in, Morgantown, W.Va., after a brief illness.
She was born Tuesday, April 27,1943, in Morgantown, a daughter of the late Robert Gordon Lemley and Betty Craig Lemley.
Sue spent her childhood in Mt. Morris and her high school years in Westerville, Ohio. She settled in Manassas, Va., to raise their family and lived there for over 50 years. The last few years of her life were spent in Mt. Morris, where she attended the Mt. Morris Gospel Tabernacle Assembly of God.
Sue was a devoted daughter, mother, wife and “Nanny”; her greatest joy in life was taking care of others. She was a second mother to many. Her love of conversation and her spirited, sometimes cheeky sense of humor kept everyone in stitches. Sue at one time worked as a hairdresser in Columbus, Ohio, and was a homemaker.
Surviving are her husband of 57 years, Harry O. “Butch” Morris, whom she married October 31, 1964. They were childhood sweethearts.
Also surviving are one daughter, Betsy Morris Hart and husband Perry of King George, Va.; and one son, Douglas Robert Morris and wife Sherry of Fairmont, W.Va; three grandsons, Joshua Morris, Matthew Hart and wife Taylor, and Nicholas Hart.
Friends were received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 16, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mount Morris, PA 15349. There will be additional visitation from 10 until the 11 a.m. time of service Friday, June 17, in the Mt. Morris Gospel Tabernacle Assembly of God, 103 School Road, Mt. Morris, PA 15349, with Pastor Joseph Adams officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mt. Morris.
Information is at www.millikenthrockmortonfh.com.
