Linda Sue Stoneking Danko, 76, passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022, in Madison, Wisc.
She was born April 22, 1945, in Davistown, a daughter of the late David Lester and Idesta Stoneking and lived most of her life in Greene County as part of a large, loving immediate and extended family.
She is survived by daughter, Michelle (Alex) Tyms; sister, Jeane (late Bill) Emge; brother, Dan Stoneking; sisters-in-law, Eileen and Dorothy; brother-in-law, Mike Cumberledge; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by daughter, Cheryl Leah; and siblings, Bill, Betty Ellen, Bob (Lola), Dave, Tom (Dorothy), Allen, Anna Mae Gustely, Donny, Carol Cumberledge and Terry (Ruby).
Linda enjoyed visiting family and friends, cheering on the Steelers, and was an avid reader. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Gifts in remembrance may be made to Agrace Hospice in Madison, Wisc.
