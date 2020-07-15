Lisa M. Keys, 51, of Rices Landing, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Washington Health System Greene, Waynesburg.
She was born July 17, 1968, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of Betty Stiles Dillinger of Clarksville and the late Gerald E. Dillinger.
Lisa was a 1986 graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School and she was a homemaker.
She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #816, Rices Landing and she was a lifelong supporter of the United Mine Workers of America.
On March 16, 1990, she married Dave Keys Jr., who survives.
Surviving, in addition to her mother and husband, are two children, David (Amber) Keys III of Jefferson and Erin (Christopher) Piper of Jefferson; three grandchildren, Lyric Keys, Kayden Piper and Mila Piper; four stepdaughters, Tiffani (JT) Anthony of Belle Vernon, Christie Keys of Pittsburgh, Melissa Keys of Youngwood and Jackie Keys of Greensburg; 10 step-grandchildren; a brother, Gerald L. Dillinger of Clarksville.
Friends were received in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where services were held Thursday, July 16. Interment followed in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370 (www.greenepet.org). Condolences may be expressed online at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
